“Sakani” accelerates customer service using Microsoft Dynamics 365 

Through Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sakani has automated access to platform

Reduced beneficiaries' access to inquiries from 15 days to 3 hours

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its new CRM platform, The Sakani Program has accelerated its customer service to Saudi citizens on the lists of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, in order to help them become homeowners while enhancing their experience and satisfaction with the services provided to them through the use of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The "Sakani " program seeks to review Sakani housing services and provide financing solutions using easy procedures, with the aim of increasing the proportion of Saudi households owning their first home to 70% by 2030, according to the goals of the Housing Program, one of the most important programs of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Program provides options for the purchase of prefabricated or under construction and self-construction housing units, as well as the option of residential land.

Engineer Rayan Al Aqkl, Cheif Individual Solutions Sector at National Housing Company - operator of Sakani program - explained that the partnership with Microsoft Arabia contributed to raising the efficiency of the unified call center 199090. It takes care of beneficiaries using the latest modern technologies and global practices in the processing of queries and requests of beneficiaries, with high transparency, automated procedures using 60 classifications to address queries and requests, and notify beneficiaries of the processing stages, by standardizing communication channels with an integrated centralized system linking 11 departments and sectors serving the beneficiary. This enables Sakani to facilitate the provisions of customer service to the beneficiary within as little as 3 hours.

Through Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sakani has automated access to platform-oriented queries and questions for citizens within a record time of 3 hours to one day at the latest, rather than previous actions lasting approximately 15 days.



Previously, The Sakani online platform received a large number of inquiries from citizens wishing to purchase various real estate products, and the registration mechanism was carried out through its communications agent. The questions were then relayed to the relevant departments for appropriate action, which often took a long time.

To activate and promote the principle of transparency with citizens, The Sakani Program Management has turned to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for customer management and sales, the cancellation of e-mail correspondence, and the work of providing assistance to citizens through a unified interactive panel. This has helped the team to interact digitally with customer inquiries immediately rather than long-term procedures, while providing a complete database of learners, contributing to accelerating the delivery of high-quality service.

To serve high-quality beneficiaries, Sakani has upgraded its operations through Dynamics 365 Customer Service, Dynamics 365 Sales , and Microsoft Power Apps. This enables future citizens wishing to purchase different housing units, to follow all their property activities through the Citizen Web portal, using the national login ID number. It also enables them to present their activities or send inquiries about their applications, The new system also provided customers with SMS updates about the status of their query, helping to manage their expectations properly.



Turki Badhrais, VP of public sector at Microsoft Arabia, praised the partnership with ‘Sakani’ describing it as an advanced and strategic step to achieve the goals of the ‘Housing Program’ and serve beneficiaries in all regions of Saudi Arabia in an automated and rapid manner, as ‘Sakani’ solutions today became easier. This helps teams to raise the quality of services provided to Saudi citizens.

The new move to Sakani enables customers to easily book their appointments through the platform while automatically importing their data from the CRM database. After booking they automatically receive a confirmation to attend the Sakani products showroom using the SMS QR code, which is used to log on to the showroom site.

Microsoft's Dynamics 365 specifications for Sakani enhanced its dependence on AI, reliability, security, and improved customer interactions as well as enhanced efficiency through automated tasks and workflows, with the team getting a comprehensive view of its operations.

It is worth mentioning that the "Sakani " program provides its beneficiaries with a number of immediate services through its electronic platform, including the knowledge of immediate entitlement, the reservation and inspection of units and Sakani land, the acquisition of quotes from the financing authorities in partnership with 18 financing entities, the service of the real estate consultant, engineering designs, the issuance of building permits electronically to the beneficiaries of self-construction and other various services, where the application recorded more than 5 million visits.

