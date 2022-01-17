NOW OPEN - VT Route 11 30 Manchester CLOSED

Rt 11-30 IS OPEN AGAIN.

Bri Pippin ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift Members Assistance Team Westminster PSAP, Troop B Work Cell 802-917-2853 sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov

From: Dyer, Brianna <Brianna.Dyer@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, January 17, 2022 12:19 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: RE: VT Route 11 30 Manchester CLOSED

UPDATED: IT IS GOING TO BE DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 11 30 in both directions is CLOSED in the town of MANCHESTER, near NEW IRELAND RD due to road conditions.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Brianna.Dyer@vermont.gov