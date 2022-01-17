NEWS RELEASE // FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION //SHELDON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000248

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St. Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: Jan. 16, 2022 at approximately 8:00 P.M.

LOCATION: 718 Sweet Hollow Road, Sheldon, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Larry Gregoire

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 16, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM the Sheldon Fire Department was dispatched to 718 Sweet Hollow Road for a reported structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire coming from the building located to the east of the residence. During the overhaul of the fire scene, firefighters discovered human remains within the structure. As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the fire scene, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event and to investigate the death of the person located within the building.

FEIU members responded to the fire scene and began the fire scene examination which included locating and recovering the remains. The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy. The investigation determined the victim of the fire was the property owner, 69-year-old Larry Gregoire of Sheldon. The examination revealed that the fire began in the area of the outdoor wood boiler and spread into the main area of the building. Investigators believe that Mr. Gregoire noticed the fire and entered the building to remove his truck, which was parked inside. Mr. Gregoire then re-entered the building and was overcome by heat, smoke, and fumes, while inside the structure.

The building and its contents were destroyed in the fire. An estimate of the damage is expected to be more than $200,000.

Note: There are no photos available at this time

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

