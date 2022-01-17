Speed Limits Restored on Interstates I-84 and I-380

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and commercial motor vehicle right lane restrictions on Interstates I-84 and I-380 at 12:00 PM.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502