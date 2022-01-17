Update on PennDOT Roadway Restrictions for Winter Storm Izzy

​As winter storm Izzy continues to move through the region, PennDOT is providing an update on roadway restrictions in north central Pennsylvania.

The following is now in effect:

Tier 2 restrictions are in effect for I-80 from the 97 /Falls Creek interchange in Clearfield County to the 161/interchange in Centre County. The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only restriction has also been lifted for this section. Tier 2 restrictions are also in effect for I-80 through Clarion and Jefferson counties. The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only restriction remains in place for Clearfield and Jefferson counties.

Level 2 restrictions prohibit: Tractors without trailers; Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board; Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-360-3013

