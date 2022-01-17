SRE Technologies Launches Borrower Ad Campaign in Utah

John G. Stevens

With its new online destination up and running, SRE will spend millions on promotion.

Our platform is live and we have enough expert loan originator profiles to start connecting prospective borrowers with SRE Professional Experts, so we’re letting Utah borrowers know it.” — John G. Stevens, President SRE Technologies

TORRANCE, CA, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRE Technologies Inc., developer of an online destination designed to save home loan borrowers money by connecting them with select mortgage originators, announced today that its consumer-facing home ownership website is now live and the company will spend at least $500,000 per quarter on television, radio and digital advertising to attract home loan borrowers to the platform.

“The borrowers our industry serves today are very tech savvy and they want to work with the latest technology,” said John G. Stevens, President of SRE Technologies. “But at the same time, they need that human touch, what we call Human Assisted eCommerce. Our platform is live and we have enough expert loan originator profiles to start connecting prospective borrowers with SRE Professional Experts, so we’re letting Utah borrowers know it.”

Unlike other portals that focus on the data moving through the technological systems that power the industry, SRE’s website offers a human component to empower consumers to seek out the support they need and make choices based on the actual experience of their peers.

SRE Professional Experts (SPEs) are mortgage professionals with a valid license and profile on the site, licensed real estate agents with a profile on the site or professionals licensed as both with a profile on the site. SRE.com’s social marketplace connects consumers with SRE SPEs from the mortgage and real estate industries. Consumers can locate, vet, rate, and review professionals and choose a trusted advisor to guide them through the real estate buying, selling or financing process. Mortgage originators and real estate agents use the marketplace to collect consumer ratings and reviews and present themselves as SRE Professional Experts.

SRE has partnerships with a number of state and national trade associations and makes profiles on the site free to their members. The company will begin advertising in other markets across the country in the weeks ahead.

“We are very excited to be announcing our online destination to homeowners in the state of Utah,” Stevens said. “We’re already seeing our site traffic increase and loan originators and real estate agents are making the connections that will earn them more money in this highly competitive marketplace.”

ABOUT SRE Technologies, Inc.

SRE technologies, Inc. is a global technology provider focused on creating online destinations that provide consumers with safe online spaces to discover, evaluate, purchase and review the products and services they need to live happier and more fulfilled lives. With an emphasis on human-assisted eCommerce, the company provides a technological platform that provides the social marketplace where consumers and industry professionals can meet and conduct business. The result is that, for the first time, consumers are in control of their most significant investment, their homes. To find out more, visit the company online at www.sre.com.