ZEE CONTENT SALES PRESENTS MUCH AWAITED DRAMA AND ACTION SLATE AT NATPE-MIAMI, 2021
STF commando Bhim Rana and his team are tasked with protecting the granddaughter of a scientist who possesses the blueprint of a lethal cyborg programme.
After taking the dreaded gangster Gani Bhai, ACP Rajveer Shikawat, as known as Radhe, goes on a manhunt to find the wealthiest man of the town secretly running a crime syndicate.
ZEE CONTENT SALES PRESENTS MUCH AWAITED DRAMA AND ACTION SLATE AT NATPE-MIAMI, 2021 -sets the bar for future mix of content for LATAM market for the new year–
Mumbai: January 18, 2022
Zee Content Sales, a licensing and syndication arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), today announced the content showcase for NATPE, Miami, 2022. Zee Content Sales currently houses one of the largest libraries of creative and broadcasting entertainment content in the world.
Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer - International Business at ZEEL, stated, “At the onset of the new year 2022, we are all set to offer a robust mix of drama and action content for LATAM markets. Post pandemic, the audience demand is increasing worldwide for both categories: Drama and Action, placing Zee Content Sales at an advantage with our depth of offering of stories that are relatable and most adaptable to suit the regional viewing appetite. We are bringing a power pack of Bollywood action films, such as: Squad, Commando 3, URI – The Surgical Strike, Radhe, Rashmi Rocket and Dream Girl coupled with popular drama titles that include: Family - Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya; Romantic - Rishton Ka Manjha; Crime - Agent Raghav and Historical – Jodha Akbar, Yeshu, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal”.
‘At Zee Content Sales, we are constantly evolving, and, in this post pandemic era, we are taking the step to stay ever relevant, collaborative and open to experiments with co-productions and regional adaptations to suit the dynamic content demand with the help of our vast, top rated content library’, He further added.
The slate comprises family dramas that have garnered dream runs with highest television ratings in daily drama series like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, which have recorded largest weekday television audience rating in the initial seasons and continues to be top-rated shows in India.
Jodha Akbar, a period and costume drama that has managed to draw top television viewing ratings in multiple markets and new Indian historical titles like Yeshu and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal are offered to suit both Indian and international audience.
Moreover, for all the film lovers, there is a mix of critically acclaimed action films and blockbusters, such as Squad, Commando 3, URI – The Surgical Strike, Radhe, Rashmi Rocket, and Dream Girl
CONTENT SHOWCASE:
TELEVISION SHOWS
Family Drama: Bhagya Lakshmi
Lakshmi a kind-hearted girl, hailing from a middle-class family, strongly believes in helping others, but her life takes an unexpected turn when her fate is tied to Rishi Oberoi, an industrialist’s son.
Family Drama: Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya is an intriguing story about two young girls Preeta and Shrishti. They discover the existence of their mother - Sarla and their sister Pragya, after the death of their father. Amidst this journey of mixed emotions, the girl's cross paths with two rich brothers, Rishabh and Karan. The story brings in romance, drama, and dispute in their lives.
Family Drama: Kumkum Bhagya
Sarla Arora, who runs a marriage hall, hopes to see her daughters, Pragya and Bulbul, married. The sisters have their own dreams and ambitions but it all changes when Purab and Abhi enter their lives.
Romantic Drama: Rishton Ka Manjha
Diya, a gully badminton player, meets Arjun, a former badminton champ from an affluent family, who resents his own kin. Will Diya bring back the much-needed positivity and hope in Arujn’s life?
Crime Drama: Agent Raghav
Raghav Sinha has exceptional skills of observation, due to his expertise of reading a person’s mind and body language Raghav joins Crime Branch Special Unit. This unique thriller takes you through the techniques of crime investigation
Historical Drama: Jodha Akbar
Jodha Akbar is an epic drama of a sixteen-century political marriage of convenience between a Mughal Emperor Akbar and a Rajput princess Jodha Bai. Despite their political objectives, their marriage runs a beautiful love story
Historical Drama: Kashibai Bajirao Ballal
Protected and pampered as a child, Kashibai rises to the challenge and proves to be an able administrator when her husband Peshwa Bajirao sets out to expand the Maratha empire.
Historical Drama: Yeshu
The series showcases Yeshu or Lord Jesus Christ’s miracles and how he helped people with his healing powers in a world afflicted by sins or evil.
FILMS:
Squad (Action)
STF commando Bhim Rana and his team are tasked with protecting the granddaughter of a scientist who possesses the blueprint of a lethal cyborg programme.
URI - The Surgical Strike (Action, Thriller)
The film is a dramatized account of the retaliation by Indian Army to the 2016 URI attack. Major Vihaan Singh Shergill is a valiant army man who aces in strategic operations. Vihaan's brother-in-law Karan, who is also an army-man, gets killed in the Uri attack. This incident triggers Vihaan to join the surgical strike operation and go all guns blazing to avenge the loss of his slayed fellow officers in the Uri attack.
COMMANDO 3 (Action, Thriller)
Indian commando Karan, on the run from the Chinese authorities, helps a woman get away from a baddie and his huge gang of henchmen. However, when they catch up to him, he is left with no other option but to single-handedly take them on.
DREAM GIRL (Drama)
This film is a complete family entertainer coupled with a love story that deals with one trying to win the heart of another and is one of the quirkiest comedies of the year.
RADHE (Action)
After taking the dreaded gangster Gani Bhai, ACP Rajveer Shikawat, as known as Radhe, goes on a manhunt to find the wealthiest man of the town secretly running a crime syndicate.
RASHMI ROCKET (Sports, Drama)
Rashmi, a small-town girl, overcomes societal barriers and goes on to become a national-level athlete. However, her career hits rock bottom when she is forced to undergo a gender test.
For Further Information, write to:
Beamish.Gakhar@zee.com
+
Our social Media Platforms
Follow us on @Zeecontentsales on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook & Instagram
Log on to www.zeecontentsales.com
Beamish.Gakhar@zee.com
Zee Content Sales
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn