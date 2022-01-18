Free Comedy Show Series Hosted by Clyde Vision Films
Underground Comics Premieres nightly the show that is taking off the career of comedians across the southeast
If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the winter weather forcing grocery store food shortages and school closures, many after dark tv watchers can enjoy "Underground Comics" produced by Clyde Vision Films. The show was taped during the height of the lockdown in 2020 in what appeared to be a dungeon in the studio of Edwin Myles.
— Mark Twain
Comedians of all ages entertained an exclusive audience with a no-holds barred stage. Clyde Vision Films is the producer of Underground Comics owned and operated by Jeral "JC" and Elizabeth "Elice" Clyde. Jeral Clyde II is the director of the show with the concept deriving from he and his wife desiring to provide a platform for comedians of all walks of life to express themselves through the art of success in comedy.
Comedy is the art-form that never goes out of style. Many researchers even put laughter and medicine in the same category. If you haven't had a laugh in a longtime Clyde Vision Films invites you to follow the show series of Underground Comics.
Follow Clyde Vision Films on Youtube to follow each episode and their website ClydeVisionFilms.com
The show features over 60 comedians from Atlanta, North Carolina, South Carolina, and surrounding southeast regions.
Word began traveling fast, that the best uncensored stage was taking place at 4401 Commerce Blvd in Atlanta, Georgia.
See what everyone's laughing about, and there is currently one episode available on Amazon Prime Video: Underground Comics of Atlanta
ClydeVisionFilms.com
YouFilmWeEdit.Us
Kisses From the Mrs. PR
Kisses From the Mrs.
+1 678-379-3195
email us here