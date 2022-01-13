MLK Day Edit From Home With YouFilmWeEdit.Us
MLK Day Online Video Editing Workshop with A Portion of Each Ticket Sold Going Towards PeopleTV, A Non-Profit TV Network in Atlanta Georgia
I have a dream...”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The infamous, "I Have A Dream Speech" is declared by many as one of the best speeches every heard by any theologian of our time.
— Dr. Martin Luther King
Minority and veteran owned company, YouFilmWeEdit.Us was founded with the belief that every filmmakers dream is important and they work to bring through video editing using editing software such as Davinci Resolve, Premiere Pro, and Final Cut ProX every clients wish. The company also has a heart for the people, which is why this MLK Day Weekend beginning on January 13th at 7/8EST through January 17th there will be a two-hour video editing workshop with a portion of proceeds going towards PeopleTV a local non-profit television network in Atlanta, Georgia.
With over a decade in the industry this Martin Luther King Holiday YouFilmWeEdit.Us focus is to help promote King's ultimate dream which was financial security for all no matter the race or creed.
According to the Washington Post, "Some 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October as churn in the labor market continued to mark the economic recovery nearly two years into the pandemic, according to a report released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics."
Many Americans are leaving their jobs in search of opportunities that feed them creatively and video editing is one of the most lucrative remote freelance job opportunities. PeopleTV is a non-profit television network in Atlanta, Georgia specializing in film training with in-person video editing classes taking place the first week in March using softwares such as Davinci Resolve, Premiere Pro, and Final Cut ProX hosted by Jeral "JC" Clyde and Elizabeth "Elice" Clyde.
On average freelance video editors make $26 an hour, according to Zippia with the top earners generating $75 and up.
The dates for the online video editing workshops are as follows: January 13th at 7/8EST, January 18th, January 14th at 1/2EST, January 14th at 7/8EST, January 15th at 11/12EST, January 16th at 7/8EST, and January 17th at 1/2EST and 7/8EST. Each workshop taught by YouFilmWeEdit.Us is two hours long with the first hour being dedicated to an interactive live online video editing session of Dr. King's famous, "I Have A Dream" speech.
The second hour of the live and engaging online video editing workshop will involve attendees getting any questions concerning video editing that they need answered by lead teacher, Jeral Clyde II, a U.S. Air Force Veteran that successfully transitioned into the film industry as a video editor for over a decade.
Requirements:
1. Internet Connectivity
2. Downloadable Editing Software: Final Cut ProX, Davinci Resolve, or Premiere Pro*
3. Quiet Working Area
*Please have the software downloaded prior to class and we recommend using DaVinci Resolve, but feel free to download any of the recommended above.
