Anonymous Donation for Nature Healing

Center for Nature Informed Therapy Receives $1200 Annual Donation Commitment for Nature Training Program for Mental Health Professionals

This will allow even more individuals and communities to access the tremendous benefits that skilled nature informed therapy can provide.”
— Zoe Jack
TOWSON, MARYLAND, BALTIMORE, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) received an anonymous, yearly donation of $1,200 for scholarships to the Center’s premiere Nature Informed Therapy (NIT) training for mental health professionals. The scholarship was provided by a past course participant who was inspired and encouraged by attending the three-month NIT training program and believes in the program’s positive, global effects. In collaboration with the donor's wishes, the money has been earmarked for scholarships for individuals of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous People of Color) and the global communities.

“I have nothing but gratitude and excitement related to this donation and our generous donor,” comments Zoe Jack, the Manager of Program and Partnership Development for CNIT. “This will allow even more individuals and communities to access the tremendous benefits that skilled nature informed therapy can provide.” The scholarship will broaden the reach of the program into even more communities and geographical locations, reflecting the mission of CNIT and of nature-informed therapy itself which highlights the ability of nature to transform and renew people’s mental well-being.

About Center for Nature Informed Therapy

The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) is a clinical mental health organization that specializes in integrating the natural world into psychotherapy through nature informed counseling and group programs. As a division of Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, CNIT offers programs ranging from walk & talk sessions, wilderness retreats, nature immersion backpacking trips, to certification programs for mental health professionals. For more information about the Center for Nature Informed Therapy, visit its website at www.natureinformedtherapy.com.

About the Nature Informed Therapy Training for Mental Health Professionals

The Nature Informed Therapy (NIT) Training is a three month long program designed to train mental health professionals to become experts in the practice of nature informed mental health practices. Led by Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan and her team, this certified CEU course immerses trainees in the innovative new treatment approach of nature based therapy via a three day intensive and three month continuing consultation program. To apply for a scholarship, contact CNIT at info@natureinformedtherapy.com to receive an application. For more information about the training, visit its website at https://www.natureinformedtherapy.com/training.

Contact for Course Information and Scholarship Application:
Zoe Jack, LMSW
Manager of Program and Partnership Development, Center for Nature Informed Therapy
jack@cmhcweb.com
info@natureinformedtherapy.com

Media Contact:
Brendan Oconor
Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative
oconor@cmhcweb.com

Zoe Jack
Center for Nature Informed Therapy
jack@cmhcweb.com
