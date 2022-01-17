Interview with Conference Chair, President of the University of North Dakota ahead of UAV Technology USA Conference 2022

UAV Technology USA 2022 Conference

SMi Group reports: Exclusive interview released with the Conference Chair, the President of the University of North Dakota ahead of UAV Technology USA 2022.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural UAV Technology USA Conference, taking place on February 7th – 8th, in Arlington, Virginia. The highly anticipated event will gather leading-edge subject matter experts with briefings from all branches of the U.S. military and from international allies.

Attendees can gain access to key military stakeholders all seeking to develop their future unmanned aerial capabilities with over 5 hours of informal networking time to talk to peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing UAV development programs.

Ahead of the two-day event, SMi Group caught up with Conference Chairman, Brigadier General (Ret.) Andrew Armacost, the President of the University of North Dakota who is also a sponsor this year. The interview shares his viewpoints on the opportunities and challenges in UAV development and his involvement as a chairman for the meeting. See below an excerpt of the interview:

1. About you – what is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?

"I am thrilled to chair this important meeting. As a 30-year Air Force officer, former Dean at the US Air Force Academy, and current President of the University of North Dakota, I have been involved in crafting research and educational programs in unmanned systems. Further, my own research portfolio has included work in planning and control of autonomous systems. I am always trying to identify how our university’s academic and research programs may continue to grow and to support our national security needs."

2. Are there any UAV technology or platform updates that have interested you in the past few years?

"I have an interest in the intersection of unmanned air and space systems and how coordinating the operations of these assets may happen autonomously. I am particularly interested in applications of these technologies and identifying novel uses of these technologies and platforms. Further, there are opportunities in the stratosphere that we are eager to explore."

3. What excites you most about this year’s event?

"The chance to hear an extraordinary collection of speakers sharing information on a wide array of military applications of autonomous systems. The chance for the University of North Dakota to participate is a significant opportunity to learn and to contribute."

February 7th – 8th, 2022

Arlington, Virginia

Gold Sponsor: Echodyne & General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Sponsors: University of North Dakota & Mynaric

