New Music and Tech Innovation Platform Brings People Together During the Pandemic
Music4Humans.com is a music education and social website
Music4Humans is where people can share, discover and learn together, instructor to student and student to student.”DENVER, CO, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking online education during the pandemic to a higher level, a new online platform matches students with professional musicians and educators from around the world for regular lessons on how to play virtually any instrument – guitar, violin, piano and more.
— Louis-Pier Racicot
Music4Humans.com uncovers a whole new world of possibilities with a social education website. From one-on-one online music lessons to a global community where students can can share videos, blogs, and have friends comment, Music4Humans makes it possible for students to learn at their own pace with the guidance of a diverse teacher community. Each class is taught and designed for individual students according to their goals, whether beginner, intermediate, or well-advanced.
But being good players does not necessarily make musicians good teachers. Music4Humans’ thorough vetting process guarantees professional and inspiring educators. Instructors include graduates of the best music conservatories, including the Berklee College of Music, and touring musicians who performed with Cirque du Soleil, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, and more.
Louis-Pier Racicot founded Music4Humans after performing worldwide for many years with Cavalier Odysseo (a Cirque du Soleil cofounder production). The knowledge he gained made him want to share his experience with the world. He currently teaches over 35 weekly violin and guitar lessons online to students from all over America, helping them find their musical voice.
“To me, learning music is not only about playing or performing but also about self-discovery and growing as human beings,” he said. “I want people to discover their inner musician and to make their journey meaningful. Music4Humans is a library of musical knowledge. Growing our community culture around the strength and beauty of its diversity is our calling.”
Music4Humans also offers lessons beyond the instrument and vocal classes. Students can learn from music producing and recording to songwriting and music theory. Lessons range from $20 to $150 per session, depending on the teacher and lesson duration. Its global community of instructors covers any musical discipline at any level.
Racicot says the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had a silver lining. Now the world is much more comfortable with online learning. It is easier than ever to connect with world-class teachers from anywhere in the world.
“Music4Humans is where people can share, discover and learn together, instructor to student and student to student,” he said. “Students can choose to share their progress with others and compare notes, literally.”
For more information see music4humans.com.
