PennDOT Lifting Some Restrictions as Winter Storm Izzy Continues

As winter storm Izzy continues to move through the region, PennDOT is lifting some roadway restrictions in north central Pennsylvania.

The following changes are now in effect:

Tier 4 restrictions have been lifted for the entirety of I-99.  A 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only remains in effect.

Tier 2 restrictions have been lifted on I-80 from the 161/Bellefonte interchange through Clinton County. A 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only remains in effect.

The 45 mph speed reduction has been lifted on Route 322/22 from Centre County to Dauphin County.

Vehicle restrictions reflecting Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan remain in effect on the following roadways:

I-80 from the Clarion County line to the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County. On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-360-3013

# # #

