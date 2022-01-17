PennDOT Removes Some Restrictions in East Central PA

​Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted some of the temporary speed and certain vehicle restrictions on major roadways in the PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will still see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways: • Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties; • Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Additional restrictions on other roadways could be added depending on changing conditions.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

