Native Digital Cryptocurrency Fokawa to Integrate With PNXBET
Native Digital Cryptocurrency Fokawa will soon be integrating with PNXBET to simplify payment and exchange structure.SEYCHELLES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency has been fast gaining popularity in recent times. It is a digital payment system that does not rely on banking services to verify transactions. One can send and receive payments anywhere in the world. Due to the ease at which funds can be sent and received, users have favored cryptocurrencies. A native digital cryptocurrency named Fokawa was launched to keep this popularity of cryptocurrency.
Fokawa users can trade the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Solana, Tron, BNB, Ripple, Cardano, and many more.
Fokawa will be integrated into PNXBET soon with other online gaming sites and their networks. It is a secure decentralized blockchain-powered ecosystem. It helps simplify the digital payment and exchange structure to a great extent.
The verified users from one of the reputed and trusted gaming platforms, PNXBET, will get a free Fokawa. One will get it only if PNXBET has verified the account of the user.
A spokesperson from PNXBET said, "Using Fokawa as a means of paying for PNXBET and other online gaming sites is a great initiative. The verified users can get a free Fokawa once the account with PNXBET is verified. One can easily make payments, and there is no meddling from a middleman. This decentralized option will help save the users' money-making payment for PNXBET or other online gaming websites".
The company in the first quarter of this year will launch an exchange. They will launch a payment gateway with more than 100 coins for the merchants in the second quarter. The FKW token will be listed on different exchanges in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fokawa's development team hopes to have more than 100,000 merchants by the second quarter of 2024. The team also hopes that over 1000 casinos will come on board by quarter 3 of 2024. The goal of this company is to reach the 100 top crypto market cap in quarter one of 2025.
