It’s Official, HRdownloads is a Great Place to Work®
HRdownloads has again been certified as a Great Place to Work. This marks the eighth time HRdownloads has been recognized for this honor.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRdownloads is proud to announce that after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, HRdownloads has again been certified as a Great Place to Work. This marks the eighth time HRdownloads has been recognized for this honor.
The Great Places to Work certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience. Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work Canada, says, “Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What’s more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency.”
“HRdownloads is dedicated to fostering a workplace that engages our employees and empowers our leaders,” said Neil Poutney, President of HRdownloads. “By having this focus, from client interactions to internal communications, our employees can love what they do, have success, and support our growth.”
Poutney added, “When you consider the ongoing pandemic and how remote work can affect an organization’s culture and the employee experience, I am incredibly proud of our team’s dedication, collaboration, and resilience to maintain what makes us special, while providing vital HR expertise to thousands of Canadian businesses with our best-in-class software and support.”
About HRdownloads®:
HRdownloads® is built on the belief that HR is essential to the growth of any organization. Since 2008, we’ve provided unlimited solutions to the unlimited number of tasks that HR creates so that businesses can get back to what they love and do best. For more information, visit www.hrdownloads.com.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
