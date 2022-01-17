PennDOT Removes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles on Interstate 70 in the Laurel Highlands Region

​PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 70 in the Laurel Highlands region of Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates yesterday to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The vehicle restriction on I-70 reflected Tier 3 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT has also lifted speed and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on I-70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-932-8030