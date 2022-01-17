Ingerson Capital Partners: 2022 Global Securities Outlook
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected financial services company Ingerson Capital Partners today outlines its predictions for this year's global securities sector, examining key trends from 2021 and providing forecasts for the new year.
"We have prepared our clients to expect the same tailwinds that aided the capital markets over the past year to continue into the coming year. We also expect headwinds to intensify in the months ahead, generating the occasional bout of turbulence on the global market in 2022," said Matthew Price, who heads up the Capital Markets department at Ingerson Capital Partners.
Volatility and lingering inflation in 2022 will likely drive investors to diversify their portfolios across asset classes, styles, and varying regions. However, the year ahead also presents the opportunity to position for structural factors that will disrupt future expectations, such as lower-for-longer interest rates and the energy transition.
"After the "base effect" rebound we witnessed in 2021, we are projecting that economic expansion will decline, with Covid-related uncertainties and supply bottlenecks slowing growth and aggravating pricing pressures. We believe inflation will remain high and last longer than many market observers are forecasting. In a climate of divergent growth and central bank backing, we expect markets to respond fast to macroeconomic developments and our business to experience strong investor demand very early on in the year," added Matthew Price at Ingerson Capital Partners.
Sectors associated with China's strategic need for self-sufficiency, such as semiconductors and robotics, and stocks linked to China's carbon-emissions targets, like renewable energy and the electric vehicle supply chain, are both looking attractive, according to researchers at Ingerson Capital Partners.
Reshoring supply chains is a trend that Europe is well-positioned to benefit from. The capital goods industry, which manufactures machinery, tools, and other assets used in the production process, might be another big winner.
"To summarise, we will be advising our clients to reassess their investment plans as early as possible in order to maximize opportunities and grow their capital in this world of disruptive change," said Simon Phillips, SVP at Ingerson Capital Partners.
About Ingerson Capital Partners
At Ingerson Capital Partners, we provide a more personalized approach to managing your finances. We take the time to get to know you, learn about your goals, understand your lifestyle, and listen to your ambitions to create unique solutions for every financial stage of your life. Find out more by visiting: https://www.icpmanagement.com/
Media Contact
Ingerson Capital Partners, Research Department.
James Peterson, Head of Analytics.
Broadgate Tower,
201 Bishopsgate, London.
England, United Kingdom. EC2M 3AB.
info@icpmanagement.com
+44 (0) 208 157 6450
James Peterson
"We have prepared our clients to expect the same tailwinds that aided the capital markets over the past year to continue into the coming year. We also expect headwinds to intensify in the months ahead, generating the occasional bout of turbulence on the global market in 2022," said Matthew Price, who heads up the Capital Markets department at Ingerson Capital Partners.
Volatility and lingering inflation in 2022 will likely drive investors to diversify their portfolios across asset classes, styles, and varying regions. However, the year ahead also presents the opportunity to position for structural factors that will disrupt future expectations, such as lower-for-longer interest rates and the energy transition.
"After the "base effect" rebound we witnessed in 2021, we are projecting that economic expansion will decline, with Covid-related uncertainties and supply bottlenecks slowing growth and aggravating pricing pressures. We believe inflation will remain high and last longer than many market observers are forecasting. In a climate of divergent growth and central bank backing, we expect markets to respond fast to macroeconomic developments and our business to experience strong investor demand very early on in the year," added Matthew Price at Ingerson Capital Partners.
Sectors associated with China's strategic need for self-sufficiency, such as semiconductors and robotics, and stocks linked to China's carbon-emissions targets, like renewable energy and the electric vehicle supply chain, are both looking attractive, according to researchers at Ingerson Capital Partners.
Reshoring supply chains is a trend that Europe is well-positioned to benefit from. The capital goods industry, which manufactures machinery, tools, and other assets used in the production process, might be another big winner.
"To summarise, we will be advising our clients to reassess their investment plans as early as possible in order to maximize opportunities and grow their capital in this world of disruptive change," said Simon Phillips, SVP at Ingerson Capital Partners.
About Ingerson Capital Partners
At Ingerson Capital Partners, we provide a more personalized approach to managing your finances. We take the time to get to know you, learn about your goals, understand your lifestyle, and listen to your ambitions to create unique solutions for every financial stage of your life. Find out more by visiting: https://www.icpmanagement.com/
Media Contact
Ingerson Capital Partners, Research Department.
James Peterson, Head of Analytics.
Broadgate Tower,
201 Bishopsgate, London.
England, United Kingdom. EC2M 3AB.
info@icpmanagement.com
+44 (0) 208 157 6450
James Peterson
Ingerson Capital Partners
+44 20 8157 6450
info@icpmanagement.com