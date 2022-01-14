Ingerson Capital Partners Promotes Senior Legal Consultant to Head of Litigation
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingerson Capital Partners announced today the promotion of former Senior Legal Consultant, Satoshi Kuronuma, to Head of Litigation.
Since beginning his career with Ingerson Capital Partners in 2014, Satoshi Kuronuma has mirrored the firm's philosophy and has proven instrumental in the company's accelerated expansion. Satoshi Kuronuma will now lead and remodel a growing team of legal professionals to meet the requirements and demands of a diversified, international financial services company.
"I would like to congratulate Satoshi Kuronuma on his well-earned promotion, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him. He has been held in high esteem within our company and beyond that, thanks to his professional expertise and ambition to grow. I am confident that he will meet the constantly growing challenges that we are facing moving forward," said Takamasa Sato, Chief Executive Officer at Ingerson Capital Partners.
Satoshi Kuronuma has over ten years of experience working in the legal sector in a variety of positions, with a focus on financial services. He is a highly valued and respected member of the team, and this promotion is a recognition of his hard work and commitment to his own legal career and the growth of Ingerson Capital Partners.
2021 saw financial services at their finest, having responded rapidly to the unique challenges of the pandemic. Now, even with the remaining uncertainty, Ingerson Capital Partners will leverage its growth efforts and move forward to deal with the challenges of the year ahead.
About Ingerson Capital Partners
At Ingerson Capital Partners, we provide a more personalized approach to managing your finances. We take the time to get to know you, learn about your goals, understand your lifestyle, and listen to your ambitions to create unique solutions for every financial stage of your life. Find out more by visiting: https://www.icpmanagement.com/
