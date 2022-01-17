KYCC Bounty Program: Started January 11, Total Pool — 3,000,000 KYCC!
KYCCOIN Bounty Program Started”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KYC Coin Bounty program starts on January 11th, participants will receive a total of 3 million KYCC.
KYCC has already gained popularity among crypto-enthusiasts. Now everyone has an opportunity to perform simple tasks in social networks to contribute to the popularity of the project and get a good reward for it.
General Information
● Duration - from January 11 to March 8;
● Total pool - 3,000,000 KYCC;
● Coin distribution - four weeks after the end of the program;
● Bounty week - Wednesday through Tuesday;
● To receive payment for each reporting week, every user must send a report.
Participation does not require an investment. Participants will need to download and install a free wallet, choose one or more programs, and follow the simple steps it requires.
The main goal of the Bounty program is to spread the word about KYC Coin as widely as possible and pay a decent reward to everyone who participates.
Requirements for Participants
Anyone can take part in the KYCC Bounty program.
General rules are as follows:
● Subscribe to the Twitter account, Telegram channel, and Reddit;
● Download the wallet from Github;
● Confirm participation.
Important - use real accounts, not fake ones, as they will have to be confirmed through selfie verification. Users caught cheating or any other illegal behavior will not be rewarded.
Participation Options
● For beginners. The easiest way to get active in the Bounty program and earn rewards is to join Facebook Bounty, with a total pool of 300,000 KYCC. Participants will have to post three responses under three different posts over three days. Also - make three reposts with hashtags. Participation is suggested for those with active Twitter and Telegram accounts.
● For everyone. Different social network users are offered different Bounty programs. For example, Medium platform users who have an active account can take part in Medium Bounty with a total pool of 100,000 KYCC. They would have to share at least one post and leave a comment every week. Similar programs have been designed for other platforms - Reddit Bounty with a total pool of 100,000 KYCC, Instagram Bounty with 210,000 KYCC.
● For bloggers. Bloggers, media personalities who have some followings, and expect to be rewarded more, can take part in Blog Bounty with a total pool of 600,000 KYCC. They will need to subscribe to a Medium profile and a Reddit channel, and write a post of 500 words or more, to be published on Medium, Quora, publish0x, Reddit, Steemit, or a personal blog. Video Bounty with a total pool of 450,000 KYCC - for those who are ready to make a video 3 minutes or longer and publish it on YouTube. The channel should have at least 1,000 subscribers.
● For the international community. Cryptocurrency users from around the world who are registered on the largest cryptocurrency forum in the world, Bitcointalk.org, are invited to participate in the Signature Bounty program with a total pool of 150,000 KYCC. The task is to add a signature and leave messages in any language in the corresponding branches. The length of posts - from 75 characters, the number - from 10 per week. It's important to leave messages where the signature is displayed.
Additional Information
The KYCC team wants everyone to be rewarded for high-quality work, so we'll focus on the following:
● If a user decides to participate in Bounty programs and get rewarded, they must use their own personal profile. To avoid multiple participations and spamming, users will be prompted for a selfie verification. It's simple, quick, confidential, and focused primarily on getting rewards without competing with dishonest participants.
● If a user participates in the Signature Bounty program and prefers to communicate on the Bitcointalk.org forum, they should refrain from posting a large number of single-type and meaningless comments. It is better to create an attractive avatar and post quality posts that are useful for other users.
● Participants can combine participation in different programs to get more rewards. Be sure to read the detailed terms of each program and submit proofs of work (reports) on time.
Registration is free, no investment.
3,000,000 KYCC are waiting for the Bounty program participants!
www.kyccoin.io
