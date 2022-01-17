Thinkproject acquires Kairnial Group in France and accelerates European market leadership in construction technology

Patrik Heider, CEO Thinkproject Thinkproject logo

Thinkproject and French market leader Kairnial Group combine their offering to deliver cutting edge CDE, document collaboration, Mobile-first BIM capabilities

With the support of our shareholders EQT and TA Associates, Thinkproject aims to offer best of breed construction intelligence solutions for all construction workers and global customers.” — Patrik Heider, CEO of Thinkproject

• Thinkproject and French market leader Kairnial Group combine their offering to deliver cutting edge common data environment (CDE), document collaboration, Mobile-first BIM, and Field Management capabilities for sustainable construction intelligence

• Together, the companies employ over 700 employees who support over 300,000 users and is a further step towards delivering customers a full end-to-end digitalization of construction intelligence and processes

• Together with backing from EQT and TA Associates, the combined companies intend to further accelerate growth within the existing customer base as well as new geographies

Thinkproject, Europe’s leading SaaS provider in construction intelligence, today announced the acquisition of the French market leader in the digital transformation of the construction sector, Kairnial Group. Together, the companies will further accelerate the digitalization of the construction sector to deliver more sustainable, punctual, and cost-efficient projects.

Headquartered in Lyon, France with over 125 employees, Kairnial Group serves 500 prestigious clients such as Bouygues Group, VINCI, Spie batignolles Group, Leon Grosse, Rabot Dutilleul, Icade, Nexity, and ADP. Its product portfolio includes a market leading mobile offering, a 2D / 3D BIM viewer as well as field functionalities, formerly known as Resolving. In addition, Kairnial offers software for building deconstruction in an effort to increase sustainability in an otherwise largely carbon-emitting industry.

The acquisition adds highly complementary product functionalities to Thinkproject’s existing SaaS suite and significantly increases its presence in France, strengthening the European stronghold of Thinkproject. The combined company plans to drive growth in new geographies and further enhance its leadership position as largest independent AECO platform in the European construction technology industry.

Together, the companies aim to better address their customer needs and further accelerate the end-to-end digitalization in the construction sector by covering the entire asset lifecycle throughout the Design, Plan, Build and Operate phases. By pursuing this holistic platform approach Thinkproject and Kairnial support their customers to operate increasingly sustainable and enable them to plan more accurately to reduce project delays and waste.

Patrik Heider, CEO of Thinkproject says “Construction and infrastructure are the biggest growth drivers for the world’s GDP, yet the construction worker productivity improvement is the lowest compared to other industries. The AECO industry is looking for a trusted and experienced digitalization partner with deep industry knowledge built on 20 years of experience. With the support of our shareholders EQT and TA Associates, Thinkproject aims to offer best of breed construction intelligence solutions for all construction workers and global customers. With this partnership, Thinkproject adds a highly complementary product offering and can provide a leading common data environment (CDE) solution with document collaboration, Mobile-first BIM, and Field Management capabilities. We are excited to welcome our new Kairnial Group colleagues to the Thinkproject family.”

“With Thinkproject we have gained a partner with similar vision and values which will serve as a strong foundation for our collaboration. On its journey to digitalization, our customers and the construction sector will benefit from the strong integration of our technologies and data services. With this partnership we are now able to offer Karnal’s solutions to many geographies such as Germany, UK, Benelux, Northern Europe, ANZ and Middle East. This transaction creates additional means, resources and competencies that complement each other. Kairnial has pioneered Mobile BIM viewing since 2003. Today, I am truly excited to be on the frontier of a new era for the AECO industry” says Franck Meudec, CEO of Kairnial Group.

About Thinkproject

Munich-based Thinkproject is a leading global provider of Construction Intelligence solutions. To meet the challenges of digitalization in construction and engineering projects, we provide innovative software solutions that help unlock the potential of people and information in construction projects.

Thinkproject is the leading European SaaS provider for construction and engineering projects with more than 2,750 customers and around 600 employees.

For more information, visit www.thinkproject.com

About Kairnial Group

The Kairnial Group offers collaborative solutions and business-specific expert services to enable all construction and industry players such as Bouygues Group, VINCI, Icade and Spie batignolles Group to roll out the digital transformation of their business processes and to facilitate the coordination of stakeholders throughout design, construction, operation, and deconstruction. Through integrated business modules available in mobility and on the web, such as BIM, document management and site monitoring (Progress Tracking, QSHE Inspections, Defects and Equipment Management), the platform centralizes project data during the whole asset lifecycle, thereby compiling the asset’s digital record. The group is present in France, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, Dubai and ANZ.

www.kairnial.com