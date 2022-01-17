VinaCapital open-ended funds report outstanding returns in 2021

VIETNAM, January 17 -

HCM CITY — Open-ended funds from VinaCapital Fund Management Joint Stock Company achieved among the highest returns in their respective categories last year.

They include the Vietnam Equity Special Access Fund (VESAF), VinaWealth Equity Opportunity Fund (VEOF), VinaCapital Insights Balanced Fund (VIBF), and VinaWealth Enhanced Fixed Income Fund (VFF).

VESAF reported a return of 67 per cent, making it the best-performing open-ended equity fund in the market in 2021, a continuation of its leading position in 2020.

With a 56.5 per cent return, VEOF was the second best performer in the market.

VIBF achieved a return of 35.2 per cent, the second highest among funds with similar investment strategies.

VFF, a bond fund, returned 7.7 per cent, also the top performer in its class.

Both pure equity funds significantly outperformed the benchmark VN-Index in 2021 (+35.7 per cent).

The total assets under management by the four funds were worth VNĐ3 trillion (US$131.6 million), an increase of 57.6 per cent from 2020.

VESAF mainly invests in listed medium and small companies in sectors with high growth potential and competitive advantages thanks to distinct market segmentation and business strategies.

Its average annualised return since inception in April 2017 is 22.7 per cent.

VEOF mainly invests in large and medium-sized companies, and seeks to deliver higher returns than the VN-Index. Its average annualised return since inception in 2014 is 13.9 per cent.

VIBF is a balanced open-ended fund which invests in bonds and listed stocks of companies with strong fundamentals and sustainable profitability.

Its average return has been 18.3 per cent per annum since inception in July 2019.

VFF invests in fixed income instruments, including bonds of companies, certificates of deposits and bank deposits. Its average annualised return since 2013 is 7.68 per cent.

Brook Taylor, CEO of VCFM, said: "We are very pleased that VinaCapital’s open-ended funds delivered returns that are well above their benchmarks and have ranked top in their asset classes.” — VNS