autotext.me releases new text manager feature to streamline and manage customer communication

Text Manager

One place to handle all of your most recent messages. 'Text Manager' is a new modal on the Active Customer Page.

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me launches its new, text manager feature, giving users one central location to view and more readily gain the full context of all inbound, continuing customer communication. Any text that is inbound to the shop will appear in the manager, eliminating the need to navigate back to a customer's profile to continue a conversation occurring outside of an active ticket.

“The texting update is substantially easing stress on our staff by providing a clear and concise method to communicate with our clients. No more struggling to locate the client and send a message. No more starting a new "job" to accept a payment for a client who isn't on site. Easily the most effective texting application out there!” explains autotext.me customer Lucas Underwood, owner of L&N Performance Auto Repair in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Text manager includes direct links to client profiles, vehicles, and the text-to-pay feature. Users will further appreciate a simple, familiar interface and design details such as the ability to filter their view by active clients, sent messages, received messages, and more.

About autotext.me

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help shops operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

