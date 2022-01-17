SOLOS SET SIGHTS ON BIGGEST-EVER YEAR IN 2022 SOLOS

The forward-thinking home office furniture brand SOLOS is turning its attention to 2022 with a host of new products scheduled for launch.

UNITED STATES , January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by a team of trailblazing entrepreneurs, SOLOS has established itself as one of the leading providers of cutting-edge, ergonomically designed furniture. The highly experienced team has years of experience in design, audio-video, and engineer manufacturing, using this knowledge to develop products designed to transform enterprise and home office productivity.

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the brand has grown to become a global provider of the very best furniture at the most affordable prices. Each item offered has been designed with ergonomics and ease of use in mind, helping users to adopt better working rituals.

As the pandemic took hold and more people began working from home, SOLOS’ range of home office standing desks and office accessories became incredibly popular. However, while there was a spike in people purchasing equipment for their home office, the pandemic placed significant pressure on the furniture industry.

Not only did lockdown’s impact the availability of materials, but it also saw large rises in costs. Alongside the rising price of materials, the pandemic also placed pressure on logistics and workers, which saw costs rise even further. This forced many furniture providers to increase their prices, yet SOLOS was able to defy the odds, continuing to provide customers with the same prices.

Since the start of the pandemic, the home office standing desks have been some of the most popular products in the entire SOLOS range. These unique products are designed to transform how workers use their computers while also maximizing their wellness. Sedentary lifestyles have been linked to a range of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. As we began spending more time at home, these standing desks helped users to increase the flow of blood, boost metabolism, and burn calories. The SOLOS range includes a sit-to-stand feature, allowing users to easily change their position throughout the day.

Now, the forward-thinking brand is looking to build on its popular range of home standing desks in 2022 with the addition of four unique new chairs. The addition of these new ergonomically designed chairs helps to strengthen the brand’s offering for customers across the globe, allowing them to completely transform their office.

These four new chairs come in an array of styles and prices, ensuring that there is a solution for all budgets. Thanks to this extensive new range, along with its commitment to offering customers the very highest quality products at the most affordable prices, SOLOS is setting its sights on 2022 being its most successful year yet.

Speaking at the start of the year [Collin, CEO] at SOLOS added, “We are really excited to be moving into 2022 in our strongest position yet. Over the last few years, we have been committed to providing our customers with the very best home office standing desks at the same great price that they have always enjoyed.

Now, we are turning our attention to expanding our range even further with our new ergonomic chair range. This helps to ensure that our customers are now able to completely kit out their home office, allowing them to maximize their comfort and productivity.”

For more information on SOLOS and to view the full range, visit https://solos-it.com/.