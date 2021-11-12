SOLOS Offers Range of Improved Ergonomic Office Furniture

The brand offers digital professionals a variety of standing desk models to add functionality to a comfortable and healthier working experience.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLOS IT, a California-based ergonomic furniture business, is highlighting the diversity of ergonomic office furniture it offers, and how the company is striving to offer the ultimate working experience for digital professionals.

“Sitting for too many hours every day is unhealthy, yet very common for digital professionals in so many different fields, and at SOLOS we decided to create a range of special products that improve the working experience of these professionals,” said Marvin Wilson, SOLOS IT’s Manager.

SOLOS IT offers a variety of standing desks, adjustable standing desks, and electric standing desk models that customers can choose from. “Depending on your preferences and specific requirements, we make sure we have the right standing desk for every customer,” Mr. Wilson added.

Countering the negative effects of sitting for too many hours every day, a standing desk presents several benefits. By working while standing, the user will see the risk of diabetes and heart disease decreasing, circulation improving, and also an improvement in the user’s mood. Obesity will also be prevented because weight gain is deeply tied with working while seated for hours on end every day.

“In a nutshell, SOLOS standing desks bring balance, a healthier posture, and healthier working habits to our customers’ daily routines,” Wilson further commented.

The company also offers accessories for standing desks that are designed to create an even better working experience. SOLOS’ standing mats help the user’s feet to avoid the typical soreness of standing on the feet all day. Specially designed file cabinets are also an option to help users stay organized and be more productive with cabinets that adjust to the size and characteristics of standing desks.

The company also sells ergonomic chairs, Mr. Wilson highlighted. “After all, for those who do must sit, having an ergonomic chair makes a world of difference.” Ergonomic chairs help the user to stay and work in an anatomically correct position, hoping to prevent typical back pains caused by excessive sitting as well as a common unhealthy positioning of users that slouch when using normal chairs.

The SOLOS IT website at https://solos-it.com/ works like an e-commerce shop that provides customers with a seamless browsing and buying experience. The company’s Manager, Marvin Wilson, can be reached at service@solos-it.com or on +1 650-446-4400.