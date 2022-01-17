HealthBanks Offers a Comprehensive Cancer Risk Management Program

HealthBanks is offering a breakthrough program

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. (“HealthBanks” or the “Company”), a premium U.S. stem cell and immune cell bank headquartered in Irvine, CA, today announced that it now offers a comprehensive cancer risk management program. Individual consumers who are shopping for cancer insurance can now benefit from HealthBanks’ new program that combines the best of the traditional cancer insurance with its new cancer genetic testing and immune cell banking services.

Healthbanks Hereditary Cancer Genetic Test. This Genetic Test is for hereditary and severe cancers that occur not as a result of exposure or experience, but rather as a result of genetic mutations. With 1 in 8 of cancers being hereditary, this test is designed for clinical applications and identifies mutations that are autosomal dominant. Healthbanks is offering two Hereditary Cancer Tests: a focused test that tests 30 specific genes and a comprehensive cancer screening that tests 127 genes.

Healthbanks Adult Immune Cell Banking. This first-of-its-kind and GMP-compliant immune cell banking service allows individudals to preserve healthy immune cells for future use in immunotherapies. In the fight against cancer and disease, immunotherapies such as FDA-approved CAR T-Cell Therapy is fueling revolutionary and life-saving treatments. Banking on the power of our own immune system enables everyone to take advantage of the next evolution of the medicine – Cell and Gene-based therapy.

Healthbanks Cancer Insurance Policy. HealthBanks offers the customer to add on traditional cancer insurance cash benefit policy. This traditional cancer insurance provides cash benefits to pay out-of-pocket medical and non-medical expenses if a positive diagnosis of cancer ever occurs.

“With more than 1.8M new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2021, the current cancer insurance programs in the marketplace only provides monetary benefits after the diagnosis of the cancer”, said Joe Shen, Chief Operating Officer of HealthBanks. “With HealthBanks’ new program, we help individuals focus on early detection, risk management, potential treatment, and their finances. HealthBanks offers the best and a unique monetary and biological cancer insurance protection for families,”

HealthBanks and its affiliated companies have been at the forefront of innovative technologies and leading pioneers in the cell banking industry. In 2008, HealthBanks was the first cord blood bank in the world to introduce cord tissue banking, now a common service adopted by all cord blood banks worldwide.

In 2020, HealthBanks was the first in the world to introduce GMP-compliant banking service of adult immune cells, which can be utilized in future applications for CAR-T cell therapy and other immunotherapies for cancer. HealthBanks continues to make great strides in the fast-growing cell banking industry – and pride to be the first and only cell bank to offer comprehensive cell banking services of newborn’s cord blood, cord tissue, cord tissue derived MSC, and adult immune cells in the U.S.

About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most extensive leading stem cell and immune cell banking networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by the U.S. FDA, AABB, CLIA, and ISO. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: www.healthbanks.us.

