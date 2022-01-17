PennDOT Restricts Additional Vehicles on Interstates in Response to Winter Storm Izzy

Clearfield, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstates in north central Pennsylvania.

Vehicle restrictions reflect Tiers 4 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan and are in effect on the following roadways:

The entirety of Interstate 99

Interstate 80 from exit 97/DuBois-Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

This is in addition to the vehicle restrictions reflecting Tiers 2 and 3 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan that went into effect at 5:00 PM.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Route 22/322 from Interstate 99 to Interstate 81

Interstate 80 from exit 97/DuBois Brockway to mile marker 194 at the Clinton/Union county line

Route 22 from the Mifflin County line to the Dauphin County line

The entirely of Interstate 99 in Centre County

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-360-3838

