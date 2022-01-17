Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of January 16, 2022NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of January 16, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ISIG / Insignia Systems, Inc. (99.03)
Insignia Systems tops this week’s list with a score of 99.03. Raw short interest is 532K shares, up 2,358% in the last month, while the cost to borrow is a whopping 470%. At these levels, fully 58% of the total float is shorted. Price has been increasing and the total volume is up significantly. The institutional sentiment is mixed, with the total number of institutions declining and the average allocation declining, but total shares held by institutions is up 14.25% in the most recent quarter.
* PIXY / ShiftPixy, Inc. (98.77)
ShiftPixy is second on this week’s list with a score of 98.92. NASDAQ-reported short interest is 3.50M shares, up 1,264% in the last month and comprising 27.34% of total float. Additionally, the cost to borrow shares is 111% and the stock is on the REG SHO threshold list. The institutional sentiment is somewhat negative, with total disclosed long owners at 28 institutions, down 11.43% in the most recent quarter.
* RELI / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (98.74)
Reliance Global Group is back on the list this week with a score of 98.89. NASDAQ-reported short interest is 1.7M shares, up 909% in the last month, while the cost to borrow shares is 315%. Fully 28% of the total float is shorted at this time. Like PIXY, the stock is on the REG SHO threshold list, indicating a significant level of failure-to-delivers.
* AVCT / American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (97.48)
American Virtual Cloud Technologies is number four on this week’s list with a score of 97.48. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 7.97M shares, up 5,835% in the last month, and the cost to borrow shares is 88.59%. The total shorted float is currently 19.58%.
* MBOT / Microbot Medical, Inc. (96.21)
Microbot Medical is last on this week’s list with a score of 96.21. Raw short interest is 923K shares, up 928% in the last month. The total shorted float is currently 14%, and the cost to borrow shares is 16.43%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
