NSI Caricom Announces Karen Andrew as the local distributor in Antigua and Barbuda
NSI Caricom appoints the Owner of iNailz Antigua, Karen Andrew as it’s local distributor.
Our unique solution allows in country distributors to access a full range of products that would help nail techs avoid the issues associated with brand mixing.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSI Nails Caricom LLC (“NSI Caricom”), the Caribbean’s leading supplier of professional nail technician products, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Karen Andrew of iNailz Antigua pursuant to which iNailz will act as an independent, non-exclusive sub-distributor for NSI Caricom in Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica.
— Lexann McPhoy
Through iNailz, Antigua and Barbuda nail technicians, students, and nail enthusiasts will have direct access to the NSI brand of professional nail products, including the Mobile Salon in a box.
In choosing to partner with iNailz, NSI Caricom is demonstrating its commitment to empowering women to start or expand their business, which is an integral part of the social strategy to build a cohesive caribbean network.
“We look forward to partnering with iNailz,” said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Caricom. “Our unique solution allows in country distributors to access a full range of products that would help nail techs avoid the issues associated with brand mixing.”
“I am excited to be local distributor of the NSI brand. I have tried the product as a nail technician, and salon owner. I love that the acrylic system self levels. The acrylic system has a smooth application and is easy to file. The gel system is perfect, not too think, not too thin. My favorite product is the Glaze N Go top coat, when applied to your client’s nail, still shines weeks later when they return. I am excited because I know it is a good product. In fact, every Caribbean nail tech should have NSI professional products on their shelf,” said Karen Andrew.
About NSI Caricom
NSI Caricom is a leading caribbean supplier of professional nail technician products. NSI products are manufactured in a best-practices environment so that end customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. NSI products are professional-only high-quality premium USA-made products for discriminating clients. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel. NSI Caricom is headquartered in Wyoming, USA. The company has its regional office in Guyana.
David Alleyne
NSI Caricom
+1 3072053755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other