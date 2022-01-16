Submit Release
News Search

There were 81 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,712 in the last 365 days.

Nevvon launches a Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement home and health care committee

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an e-training health company headquartered out of New York launched a Quality Assurance and Performance committee improvement programs in an effort to identify opportunities for e-training improvement; address gaps in systems or processes; develop and implement an improvement or corrective plan; and continuously monitor effectiveness of e-training.

Nevvon is in the process of searching for committee members and will commit to finalizing the committee Mar 31, 2022. The first appointed committee member is Angelo Spinola. Spinola’s work has evolved from traditional employment and wage hour law to now include a national team of attorneys focusing on industry-specific diligence and transactional support for mergers and acquisitions, regulatory healthcare and licensing support, and assistance with franchise law generally as his client base has grown to other industries beyond healthcare. Spinola partners with franchisors and franchisees across multiple industries, and is well known for his progressive approach, forward-thinking strategy and investment in multi-disciplinary technology.

Nevvon is looking forward to filling other committee member positions, such as, home care tax expert, home care coordinator, home care administrator and home health aide.

https://www.nevvon.com/qapi/

About Nevvon:

Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted to help agencies achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money, and empowering caregivers
with the knowledge and confidence they need to make their patients’ lives better.

James Cohen
www.nevvon.com
email us here

You just read:

Nevvon launches a Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement home and health care committee

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.