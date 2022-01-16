Nevvon launches a Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement home and health care committee
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an e-training health company headquartered out of New York launched a Quality Assurance and Performance committee improvement programs in an effort to identify opportunities for e-training improvement; address gaps in systems or processes; develop and implement an improvement or corrective plan; and continuously monitor effectiveness of e-training.
Nevvon is in the process of searching for committee members and will commit to finalizing the committee Mar 31, 2022. The first appointed committee member is Angelo Spinola. Spinola’s work has evolved from traditional employment and wage hour law to now include a national team of attorneys focusing on industry-specific diligence and transactional support for mergers and acquisitions, regulatory healthcare and licensing support, and assistance with franchise law generally as his client base has grown to other industries beyond healthcare. Spinola partners with franchisors and franchisees across multiple industries, and is well known for his progressive approach, forward-thinking strategy and investment in multi-disciplinary technology.
Nevvon is looking forward to filling other committee member positions, such as, home care tax expert, home care coordinator, home care administrator and home health aide.
https://www.nevvon.com/qapi/
About Nevvon:
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted to help agencies achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money, and empowering caregivers
with the knowledge and confidence they need to make their patients’ lives better.
James Cohen
Nevvon is in the process of searching for committee members and will commit to finalizing the committee Mar 31, 2022. The first appointed committee member is Angelo Spinola. Spinola’s work has evolved from traditional employment and wage hour law to now include a national team of attorneys focusing on industry-specific diligence and transactional support for mergers and acquisitions, regulatory healthcare and licensing support, and assistance with franchise law generally as his client base has grown to other industries beyond healthcare. Spinola partners with franchisors and franchisees across multiple industries, and is well known for his progressive approach, forward-thinking strategy and investment in multi-disciplinary technology.
Nevvon is looking forward to filling other committee member positions, such as, home care tax expert, home care coordinator, home care administrator and home health aide.
https://www.nevvon.com/qapi/
About Nevvon:
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted to help agencies achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money, and empowering caregivers
with the knowledge and confidence they need to make their patients’ lives better.
James Cohen
www.nevvon.com
email us here