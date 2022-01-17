J-Geezy Releases Captivating Chartbuster 'Kweku' on January 19th
Eagerly awaited album features fourteen songs that slam filled with radiant raps, lit lyrics, smooth sounds, and gifted grooves.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his unique flex, flow, and lyrics, 29-year-old Joseph Allan Gaisie - stage name "J-Geezy" - releases a 14 song sizzling digital album on January 19th, 2022, entitled "Kweku." Royally rooted in the realms of hip hop but layered with thumping influences, including Afropop, r&b, and pop.
It's a reflective and introspective body of work that covers a variety of relatable themes such as love, loss, bravado, and arrogance. The potent project includes no curse words whatsoever.
Kweku celebrates a body of work, both confessional and clever, surveying each corner of the heart through his signature and soaring hooks. Beats enrobed in dreamy, nostalgic storytelling takes center stage.
J-Geezy occupies a unique musical space and has established himself as a pre-eminent performer exhibiting an impressive range. He is a genre-defying artist that electrically innovates while crafting a sonic soundscape that taps listeners' imagination.
Hailing from Surrey, B.C, Canada, J-Geezy's parents were both born and raised in Ghana. "Kweku," his given birth name, is what they call Ghanaian boys born on a Wednesday.
Produced & released by "BSGC Entertainment Inc," all beats were created by Hugh Olychick & Morgan Perry, who hail from Vancouver. For more information, visit https://www.geezymusic.com.
Listen to Kweku on January 19th via Spotify & Apple music:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/j-geezy/323176755
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3gqbntRayBL0uwzYQd20rT
J-Geezy, aka "Kweku G," is a recording artist from Surrey, B.C, Canada. His versatility and musical talent know no limits! Son of two Ghanaian immigrants, his rich culture is on full display as he blends sounds from his African roots with the hip hop, pop, and r&b style he grew up with as a kid. His genre-blending writing style and melodic flows make his music unpredictable, unique, and enjoyable to the ear. His main musical influences include Bob Marley, Mary J. Blige, Nate Dogg, Aaliyah, Simi, Mugeez 50 Cent.
