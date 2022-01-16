UM holds first online Open Day

Submit Release
MACAU, January 16 - To enable students, parents, and friends from Macao and around the world to gain a better understanding of the University of Macau (UM), the university held its first online Open Day today (16 January). Many people participated in the online activities, including virtual campus tours, to learn more about the latest admission information, educational features, and research results of the university.

During the online opening ceremony, UM Rector Yonghua Song said that because of the epidemic, this year's Open Day was held online for the first time, and he welcomed everyone to explore the university together through online activities. According to Rector Song, with the support of the central and Macao SAR governments, the university has developed into a comprehensive international university with distinctive characteristics and a growing international reputation in recent years. Last December, the university released its latest Five-Year Development Plan. In the next five years, the university will continue to position itself as a university of and for Macao, actively participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area, integrate with the rest of the country, and strive to become more international. The university aspires to be an internationally recognised university of excellence through quality student-centred education, internationally influential research, and high-quality community service.

During the event, students, parents, and friends from home and abroad ‘walked’ through the faculties, colleges, laboratories, and the library, and participated in the online opening ceremony, talks, course consultation, exhibitions, games, and more. These activities provided an insight into the university’s cutting-edge research, showcased its achievements in teaching and research, and gave the public a peek into the educational features and campus facilities. During the admission talks, students and parents were able to interact directly with UM staff to acquire firsthand information about academic programmes and admission, and received instantaneous answers to their questions.

In addition, a variety of science talks were held to stimulate students' interest in discovering science knowledge. To revisit activities on the Open Day, please visit the following website: https://openday.um.edu.mo/en/

