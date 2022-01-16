The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta successfully concluded

MACAU, January 16 - The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and title-sponsored by MGM, officially concluded today. After four days of thrilling sailing races, Muwu BBQ, Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team and Sanya UC.18 Sailing Team were crowned the overall champions in the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively.

The participating boats took part in a fleet parade this morning, starting from the Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and returned at Macao Tower. After the parade, the boats went to the competition venue to start today’s races.

In the Macao Cup International Regatta, Muwu BBQ won the final race to win this year’s overall title in a dominant fashion. Guangxi Beihai Big Boys Sailing Team and Italia Yachts Sailing Team finished in second and third place overall, respectively.

Ruyi Squadron won the last race in the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta to snatch third place overall from Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team. Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team and Shanghai Senior Sailors maintained first and second place overall in the final standings.

Sanya UC.18 Sailing Team successfully claimed the champions title of the International Catamaran Invitational despite a sixth-place finish in the final round today. Wind Chaser took second place, and Cat Fever completed the top three.

The organizers held a prize giving ceremony after the conclusion of today’s races. Guests in attendance included Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM; Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau; Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Robert Li, Vice Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Shao Xianli, Chairman of the Jury; Zhou Liang, Principle Race Officer; plus other guests and media representatives.

For details and results, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page and the “澳門國際體育盛事”(Macao Major Sporting Events)WeChat account.