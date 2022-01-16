New NLP in Business site for ambitious professionals.
NLP in Business shares the very best resources available for anyone that wants to improve leadership, coaching, sales, & project management skills.
I thoroughly recommend Michael Beale and Business NLP Ltd as an excellent provider of business-focused 1:1 NLP training and coaching services.”MILTON KEYNES, UK, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) improves communication and influencing skills so people accomplish more in their work and home lives. NLP in Business is the latest in a suite of websites from international NLP coach and trainer Michael Beale.
— David R.
For decades, thousands of people across the world have used NLP to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Michael Beale works internationally with professional people of all ages, helping them learn how to become more effective at what they do - both at work and in their personal lives. NLP in Business is designed to share some of the very best Neuro-Linguistic Programming business resources available worldwide, including 50 articles from business experts on their NLP approaches to business.
The services offered are specifically for individuals and organisations that are interested in improving leadership, coaching, sales, project management and relationship skills. The skills covered include NLP Leadership and NLP Storytelling, both powerful ways to influence and motivate people. There is also a range of world wide coaching/training programmes, webinars and products, including NLP Business Practitioner which, like all the certified training, is accredited by NLP co-creator Richard Bandler and the SNLP.
Certified training programmes run for 6 months and are normally based on 1-hour a week, plus reading and exercises. Additional sessions can be booked to rehearse real life challenges and opportunities. This time frame works exceptionally well for ambitious professionals because they have enough time to clarify what will make the programme useful to them and also to test out approaches in their environment, developing them to achieve real results. It also gives them enough time to establish powerful habits that will serve them into the future, well after the programme has been completed.
Each programme is split into 4 sections:
1. Free discovery, so that potential delegates can determine the value of the programme for themselves.
2. Theme content area specific to the programme.
3. Voluntary project to develop skills in a specific environment.
4. Integration, so that delegates can apply what they’ve learned in their business and personal lives.
The free discovery phase consists of 3 sessions and is available to anyone who is genuinely interested in the programme and has access to an appropriate budget. There is no commitment to continue further if the time is not right. To excel in the programme people need a touch of ambition, courage, discipline and honesty. They also need to commit a minimum amount of time and energy, so the discovery phase helps them really work out what will make the programme useful for them.
The new NLP in Business site complements https://nlp-training.org and https://nlp-techniques.org, which share hundreds of free videos and training tips for people new to NLP, or who want to freshen up their skills.
Michael is a certified Richard Bandler NLP trainer and coach trainer and a Marshall Goldsmith Leadership and Team coach. He has been running Business NLP Ltd for 15+ years. Previously he has 30 years’ experience in buying, marketing, business development, and business strategy with major UK companies.
"I've trained with Michael on his NLP courses and also worked with him as a business coach for over a decade. I thoroughly recommend him and Business NLP Ltd as an excellent provider of business-focused 1:1 NLP training and coaching services." David R. Business Consultant. UK.
Contact Michael on email michael@nlp-training.org, and visit the website https://nlpinbusiness.com
Michael Beale
Business NLP Ltd
+44 7944 388621
email us here