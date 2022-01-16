Việt Nam’s 500 largest enterprises in 2021 announced

VIETNAM, January 16 -

Việt Nam's largest enterprises were honoured at the event. — Photo courtesy of Vietnam Report

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper VietNamNet last week revealed the 500 largest enterprises in Việt Nam (VNR500) and Top 10 prestigious companies in the pharmaceutical industry - logistics - animal feed - packaging this year.

They are all large-scale businesses with effective and stable business records and strong financial potential. These enterprises have established a foothold in the market, significantly contributing to the country’s economy recovery amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the VNR500 list are Samsung Electronics Thái Nguyên Co Ltd, Việt Nam Electricity (EVN), Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), and Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and Vingroup, among others.

Vũ Đăng Vinh, General Director of the Vietnam Report JSC said 2021 was a special year, marking the beginning of the five-year socio-economic development period of the country. At the same time, it was also the year that Việt Nam faced unprecedented difficulties, he said, adding that this was also an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to shine with their management capacity, creativity and adaptability.

He said that in its 15 years, the VNR 500 had honoured "locomotives" of the Vietnamese economy. Many of them demonstrated their mettle and steadfastness amid challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also promoted the brand of Vietnamese firms to investors at home and abroad and forges links with leading entrepreneurs and scholars across the globe, he added.

A bilingual report Việt Nam Economic White Paper 2022 entitled "Economic growth scenarios and adaptation strategies in the next normal state" was also introduced by Vietnam Report within the framework of the event.

The report reviews the achievements in 2021 and collects the opinions of experts and business representatives on economic policy and experiences to "live safely" with the pandemic, as well as forecast scenarios for Việt Nam's economic growth in the near future. — VNS