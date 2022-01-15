Strong performance all round on the third day of the 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta

MACAU, January 15 - Participating teams entered the third day of the 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta fighting for the lead in the standings. Muwu BBQ, Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team and Sanya UC.18 Sailing Team will go into the final day tomorrow as the overall leaders in the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively.

Two rounds of races were held today for the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta. In the Macao Cup International Regatta, Muwu BBQ won the first race of the day, Guangxi Beihai Big Boys Sailing Team came in a close second and QianShangHui Team Whitewave finished third. Italia Yachts Sailing Team then won the second race from start to finish, and in process climbed into the top three in the overall standing. Muwu BBQ will go into the final day in pole position with 13 points, followed by Guangxi Beihai Big Boys Sailing Team on 17 points.

In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team continued the good form to snatch two wins and maintained their overall lead over Shanghai Senior Sailors. Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team completed the top three in the points table.

Three rounds of 30-minute races were contested today in the International Catamaran Invitational. At the conclusion of day 3, Sanya UC.18 Sailing Team sit at the top of the table, followed by Wind Chaser and Cat Fever.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures are being implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

All participating teams will continue to demonstrate their best tomorrow to fight for the champions title. For more details, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page and the “澳門國際體育盛事”(Macao Major Sporting Events)WeChat account.