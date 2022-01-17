Grant Schuster of Accelerant Manufacturing discusses his pre-roll dream machine in a new CannabisTalks video

Accelerant’s machine automatically weighs, fills, packs, and twists up to 3,000+ cones per hour with no capital investment or overhead costs.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerant Manufacturing today announced that Grant Schuster, its CEO and co-founder is featured in a new CannabisTalks video at Cannabis and Hemp Insider In the CannabisTalks video, Schuster provides an introduction to Accelerant Manufacturing and its pre-roll dream machine. Schuster also discusses how a cannabis or hemp grower or processor can obtain the pre-roll dream machine with no capital investment and without incurring overhead costs.In commenting on the CannabisTalks video, Schuster stated, “I’m delighted to have the opportunity with this CannabisTalks video to provide an introduction to Accelerant Manufacturing. I’m also pleased to introduce our pre-roll dream machine and most importantly our program that enables a cannabis or hemp grower or processor to obtain a machine with no capital investment nor ongoing overhead costs.”Schuster also stated, “Today’s pre-roll process is labor-intensive, riddled with inconsistencies, and a constant game of catch-up. We’ve been there, done that, and did something about it so you can scale your production line, maximize profits, and get back to what you love about this business.”About AccelerantAs former operators, Accelerant comes from a place of mutual understanding to help an operator grow its business with minimal costs. Accelerant has built its company around Production-as-a-Service (PaaS) which completely aligns the company to its partners. Accelerant’s team has over $500MM of automation experience and is led by seasoned Cannabis leaders.Accelerant’s PRO (Pre-Roll Operator) is the first Production as a Service (PaaS) pre-roll solution that costs less the more that is rolled. Accelerant provides the machine, maintenance, and scale to keep things running and charges only by the number of pre-rolls produced.Accelerant’s business model is perfect for Multi-state operators (MSOs), Single State Operators (SSO) and asset light IP companies who seek to have consistent quality and cost structures across their entire enterprise.For more information please visit www.accelerantmanufacturing.com About CannabisTalks at Cannabis and Hemp InsiderCannabisTalks videos at Cannabis and Hemp Insider are focused on providing to viewers and visitors to the company’s website business and financial opportunities of companies in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries.CannabisTalks videos enable viewers to hear first-hand about industry companies and their business and financial objectives. business and financial objectives.For more information please visit www.emergingtechnologyinsider.com/lp

