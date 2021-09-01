Neil Epstein, Founder and CEO of OmniPad, Inc. is featured in a new InsiderTalks video

OmniPad™ is the world’s first omnidirectional treadmill that uses a revolving tread, which allows users to safely walk, run or jog in ANY direction.

OmniPad will enable you to take a stroll on the ocean floor as the underwater life swims around you or run through a video game’s 3D environment while being a part of the game itself.” — Neil Epstein

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging Technology Insider is featuring a new InsiderTalks video interview with Neil Epstein. Mr. Epstein is the inventor of the OmniPad ™ and is the Founder and CEO of OmniPad, Inc.OmniPad™ is the world’s first omnidirectional treadmill that uses a revolving tread, which allows users to safely walk, run or jog in ANY direction.While wearing virtual reality display glasses, users can maneuver their way on foot in any direction through 3D terrains, shared eSports environments, military training scenarios, rehabilitative virtual environments, video games, and much more.OmniPad™ has potential applications with video gaming, digital fitness, physical and mental rehabilitation, real estate pre-sales, education and virtual museums, sports training, and with fully immersive 3D virtual environments for military and first responder simulator training systems, just to name a few.During the InsiderTalks interview, Mr. Epstein shared his vision for OmniPad™, offering insight into the company’s current status, including the final development stages of the first working prototype, and his future plans for the company. OmniPad, Inc. is currently working on completing its current seed round of funding.“We’re very excited with the progress we have had in developing the OmniPad™,” Mr. Epstein tells InsiderTalks. “The OmniPad™ will allow users to immerse themselves in the virtual world. OmniPad will enable you to take a stroll on the ocean floor as the underwater life swims around you or run through a video game’s 3D environment while being a part of the game itself.’About OmniPad™OmniPad, Inc. is developing the next big innovation for virtual reality immersion to hit the marketThe OmniPad™ is a lightweight, portable and cost-effective omnidirectional treadmill that will allow people to naturally walk, jog or run through any type of 360-degree real time immersive VR environment.People using the OmniPad will now be able to walk or run endlessly in any direction through 3D virtual environments, where the users’ own natural locomotion on the OmniPad will “drive” the 3D environment in whatever direction they are moving.Today, 3D virtual environments are hosted online; meaning that multiple OmniPad users in different locations around the globe can partake in the same real time VR environment simultaneously. This will allow video game players, OmniPad exercise classes, military trainees and other consumers with the ability to interact with each other while inside of the same 3D environment at the same time. Here, each user will be represented in the virtual environment to the other users as 3D Avatars (3D characters), whose movement in the 3D online environments will mimic the users’ actual motion on their own OmniPads, in real time.With the many technological advancements that have been made over the last few decades, the market is finally able to support the one missing link that is going to change the virtual reality experience forever.For more information, please visit www.OmniPad.com About Emerging Technology Insider and InsiderTalks videosEmerging Technology Insider, is focused on business and financial opportunities of companies globally. The company’s website features news on transactions, financings, strategic relationships, products, services and technology.Emerging Technology Insider with its InsiderTalks video conversations, provides viewers with the ability firsthand to hear about companies business and financial objectives.For more information please visit www.EmergingTechnologyInsider.com

Featured Insidertalks Video at Emerging Technology Insider - A conversation with Neil Epstein, CEO and inventor of Omnipad