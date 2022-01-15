Submit Release
Premier Pays Tribute to Alexa McDonough

CANADA, January 15 - Premier Tim Houston paid tribute today, January 15, to the remarkable life and legacy of Alexa McDonough. The former NDP leader died today, at the age of 77.

“Alexa McDonough was a trailblazer whose name will be mentioned in the same breath as Agnes MacPhail and Gladys Porter,” Premier Houston said. “When she became the leader of the Nova Scotia NDP, she made history as the first woman to lead a major political party in Canada.”

McDonough served in the Nova Scotia Legislature from 1981 until 1994. She was elected leader of the federal New Democratic Party in 1995. She stepped down as party leader in 2003, but continued to serve as a member of Parliament for two more terms, until 2008.

She was an Officer of the Order of Canada and a member of the Order of Nova Scotia.

“The hallmark of Ms. McDonough’s long career was her respect for the people she represented,” said Premier Houston. “She was a public servant in the truest sense and she will be sorely missed by people across Canada.”

Premier Houston sends his deepest condolences to Ms. McDonough’s family and many friends.

-30-

