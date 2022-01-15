Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,244 in the last 365 days.

SeABank to offer over 181.3 million shares to shareholders

VIETNAM, January 15 -  

SeABank offers more than 181.3 million shares to its existing shareholders to raise its charter capital to $731 million. Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Hà Nội — Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) has received approval for its public offering of over 181.3 million shares to existing shareholders at a price of VNĐ15,000 (US$0.66) per share.

The bank is expected to collect VNĐ2.72 trillion ($119.8 million) from the issue with a ratio of 12.2633:100 to improve its financial capacity, step up business activities, maintain stable operation and raise charter capital to VNĐ16,598 billion ($731 million).

Shareholders who want to exercise their rights to buy shares must register for the offering no later than January 18, 2022.

Previously in 2021, SeABank managed to increase its charter capital to VNĐ14,785 billion ($651 million) through public offering, ESOP scheme and stock dividend.

The bank officially listed over 1.2 billion shares on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange in March 2021 (HOSE: SSB). After the listing, the SSB price increased steadily for many consecutive sessions.

Notably, SSB’s closing price hit VNĐ45,000 ($1.98) per share on January 5, 2022, pushing SeABank’s market cap to over $2.9 billion and putting it on the list of the 10 banks with the largest cap on Việt Nam’s stock market.

SeABank was recognised among 17 influential credit institutions in Việt Nam’s banking system in 2021. It was assigned a long-term rating of B1, with a positive outlook by Moody’s for three consecutive years. — VNS

 

  

You just read:

SeABank to offer over 181.3 million shares to shareholders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.