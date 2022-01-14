PHILIPPINES, January 14 - Press Release January 14, 2022 Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Bong Go urges public to remain vigilant but not panic; says following health protocols key to beating the virus Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Christopher "Bong" Go once again urged Filipinos to remain vigilant against COVID-19 in light of the spike in the number of cases in the country, but warned against unnecessary panic. He stressed that discipline and cooperation are key to overcoming the crisis. "We should remain vigilant as we continue to battle COVID-19. Huwag tayo magkumpyansa. Kailangan ng disiplina at kooperasyon para malampasan ang krisis na ito," Go said. "However, I also urge everyone not to panic and instead focus on religiously complying with our health protocols and taking care of one's health," he added. The Department of Health reported 34,021 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 13. This surpassed the earlier record-high 33,169 new cases logged on January 10. Go reiterated his appeal to the public to continue adhering to the government health and quarantine protocols and not to gamble with the health of their fellow Filipinos especially amid the Omicron variant. "Ang public health ay responsibilidad nating lahat at hindi lamang ng gobyerno, kaya gawin natin ang ating parte upang tuluyan na nating malampasan ang pandemya," stressed Go. He reminded the public to take care of one's health and take necessary precautions in order not to add burden to others in the community. "Alamin ang mga sintomas ng sakit at kung may nararamdaman kayo, mas mabuting iwasan na ang paglabas ng bahay para wala nang mahawaan pang iba. Alagaan ang sarili at sundin lamang ang payo ng health experts," Go advised. "Maging parte tayo ng solusyon kaysa magpanic. Magtiwala tayo at sumunod sa mga patakaran. Hindi rin ito panahon ng sisihan o siraan. Panahon ito ng pagmamalasakit sa isa't isa at pakikipagbayanihan," he reiterated. Meanwhile, the senator renewed his appeal to qualified Filipinos to get inoculated against the virus as soon as possible. He also urged those eligible to get their booster shots. "Magpabakuna na sa kanilang pinakamalapit na vaccination site upang makuha ang proteksyon na kailangan laban sa patuloy pa ring kumakalat na COVID-19 na sakit at iba't ibang variants nito," stressed Go. "Libre naman po ang bakuna mula sa gobyerno. Paraan din ito upang maprotektahan ang inyong mga pamilya at mga komunidad," he added. As of January 12, the government has administered more than 116 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Some 53.9 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated while almost 58.3 million have received their first dose. More than 4.1 million have obtained their booster shots. Earlier, Go also urged the government to ensure continuous replenishment of stocks and unhampered supply of basic medicines in the market. He reminded concerned agencies to regularly monitor the supply of vital COVID-19-related medicines, particularly supportive medicines for symptomatic therapy. "Gawin po natin ang ating magagawa para masiguro na tuluy-tuloy ang supply ng gamot sa bansa. Dapat rin pong maging accessible ang mga ito sa lahat lalo na sa mga mahihirap," said Go. The senator then asked for the continued cooperation and discipline among Filipinos to stem the current surge in infections, telling them that the country cannot afford to go on a nationwide lockdown again. "Huwag po nating sayangin ang naumpisahan na natin. Disiplina muna at sumunod sa gobyerno upang mahinto ang kasalukuyang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga bagong kaso sa bansa," Go reminded Filipinos. "Nakailang pagsasara na tayo ng negosyo, nakailang pagtigil na tayo ng trabaho. Hindi na tayo pwedeng bumalik dun dahil hirap po ang ating mga kababayan," he ended.