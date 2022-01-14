Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on Thai Pongal

CANADA, January 14 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Thai Pongal:

“This week, the Tamil community in Canada and around the world will celebrate Thai Pongal, the harvest festival.

“Thai Pongal is a time of joy, celebration, and community. Traditionally, families and friends gather to give thanks for a bountiful harvest and share Pongal, a sweet rice pudding. While festivities may look different again this year as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I know Tamil Canadians will find ways to embody the core values of peace, unity, and compassion at the heart of the celebration of Thai Pongal.

“In January, we also mark Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. It is an opportunity for all Canadians to reflect on the rich history, resiliency, and strength of the Tamil community. It is also a time for us to recognize and celebrate the many contributions Tamil Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country’s social, economic, and cultural fabric. Together, we will build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive Canada.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating Thai Pongal, here in Canada and around the world, a joyful festival.

“Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal.”

