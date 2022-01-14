Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1322
PENNSYLVANIA, January 14 - eight seconds West (S 06º11'48" W) a distance of two-hundred
feet (200.00 ft); thence, North fifty-nine degrees twelve
minutes fifteen seconds West (N 59º12'15" W) a distance of two-
hundred ninety-six and fifty hundredths feet (296.50 ft) to the
point of beginning; containing an area of 11.908 acres.
(e) Location of lands to Commonwealth.--The easement to be
conveyed in accordance with subsection (c) consists of
approximately 1.5 acres, located in Union Township, Lebanon
County, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in accordance with
subsection (f).
(f) Easement interest.--The property to be conveyed under
subsection (c) constitutes an easement interest for the purpose
of vehicular and pedestrian ingress, egress and regress and for
the construction, installation, operation, repair, maintenance,
replacement and removal of a public access trail, including the
right to locate and install utilities and all necessary and
convenient appurtenances to the public access trail. Motor
vehicle use shall be limited to the Department of Conservation
and Natural Resources, its successors, assigns, contractors, and
invitees', activities related to the construction, installation,
operation, repair, maintenance, replacement, and removal of the
public access trail and its appurtenances and utilities, located
within the easement corridor or emergency vehicles. Beginning at
a point on the centerline of Pennsylvania State Route 1020, said
point being the centerline of the 30 foot-wide easement, North
forty-seven degrees twenty-six minutes twenty-two seconds East
(N 47°26'22" E) a distance of one hundred forty-two and eighty-
three hundredths feet (142.83 ft); thence, North eight degrees
fifty-four minutes twelve seconds East (N 08°54'12" E) a
distance of two hundred sixty-six and eight hundredths feet
