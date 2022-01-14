Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1322

PENNSYLVANIA, January 14 - eight seconds West (S 06º11'48" W) a distance of two-hundred

feet (200.00 ft); thence, North fifty-nine degrees twelve

minutes fifteen seconds West (N 59º12'15" W) a distance of two-

hundred ninety-six and fifty hundredths feet (296.50 ft) to the

point of beginning; containing an area of 11.908 acres.

(e) Location of lands to Commonwealth.--The easement to be

conveyed in accordance with subsection (c) consists of

approximately 1.5 acres, located in Union Township, Lebanon

County, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in accordance with

subsection (f).

(f) Easement interest.--The property to be conveyed under

subsection (c) constitutes an easement interest for the purpose

of vehicular and pedestrian ingress, egress and regress and for

the construction, installation, operation, repair, maintenance,

replacement and removal of a public access trail, including the

right to locate and install utilities and all necessary and

convenient appurtenances to the public access trail. Motor

vehicle use shall be limited to the Department of Conservation

and Natural Resources, its successors, assigns, contractors, and

invitees', activities related to the construction, installation,

operation, repair, maintenance, replacement, and removal of the

public access trail and its appurtenances and utilities, located

within the easement corridor or emergency vehicles. Beginning at

a point on the centerline of Pennsylvania State Route 1020, said

point being the centerline of the 30 foot-wide easement, North

forty-seven degrees twenty-six minutes twenty-two seconds East

(N 47°26'22" E) a distance of one hundred forty-two and eighty-

three hundredths feet (142.83 ft); thence, North eight degrees

fifty-four minutes twelve seconds East (N 08°54'12" E) a

distance of two hundred sixty-six and eight hundredths feet

20220SB1020PN1322 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30