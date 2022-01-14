Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Announces New Directed Health Measure

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a new Directed Health Measure (DHM).

 

The DHM suspends Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries (pre-scheduled, non-emergency medical surgeries) at The Nebraska Medical Center (NMC) in Omaha after the hospital facility chose to begin operating under a crisis standard of care yesterday.  The DHM takes effect today (Friday, January 14th) at 5:00 p.m. and is scheduled to remain in place through February 13, 2022. 

 

“Hospitals that decide to operate under a crisis standard of care should not be performing non-emergency surgeries,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Today’s DHM makes sure the Nebraska Medical Center remains focused on prioritizing care for patients with the most urgent medical needs.”

 

The newly issued DHM is available by clicking here

          

###

