Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting
MAINE, January 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: January 19, 2022
Start Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting
Meeting description/purpose:
Tentative Agenda
- Introductions
- LD 1744 discussion
- Help Fix ME update and overview.
- LD 1828 discussion.
- Additional topics
- Set date for next meeting
For further information, contact:
Name: Liam Hughes
Phone: 207-287-3846