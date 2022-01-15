Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting

MAINE, January 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: January 19, 2022

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

Tentative Agenda

Introductions LD 1744 discussion Help Fix ME update and overview. LD 1828 discussion. Additional topics Set date for next meeting

For further information, contact:

Name: Liam Hughes

Phone: 207-287-3846