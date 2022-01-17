Animal Behavior College Announces The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship
Happy 100th Birthday Betty White!
..I just don't know how I would have lived without animals around me. I'm fascinated by them- both domestic pets and the wild community. They just are the most interesting things in the world to me...”VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on their website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, Animal Behavior College (ABC) has announced the debut of The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship.
— Betty White
With the saddening news of Betty White’s passing on December 31, 2021, Animal Behavior College, thought it would be most suitable to dedicate a scholarship in her memory. White dedicated her life to assisting animals in need. While she was extremely passionate about both cats and dogs, she also contributed to the wellness of exotic animals everywhere.
Throughout the years, Betty White worked with many animal welfare organizations including the Los Angeles Zoo Commission, The Morris Animal Foundation, African Wildlife Foundation, and Actors and Others for Animals. She was a member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association since 1974 and served on the association as a Zoo Commissioner for eight years. She received a multitude of accolades for her accomplishments in helping animals. In 1987, Betty White was awarded the Humane Award by the American Veterinary Medical Association for her charitable work with animals. Betty White funded the relocation of otters and penguins from the Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Soon after, she started the Betty White Wildlife Rapid Response Fund following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. This helped scientists better understand the spill’s influence on marine life.
Because of her contributions and endless efforts to enhance the well-being of animals everywhere, and in tribute to what would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17th, 2022, ABC is offering a new scholarship in her name; The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship. The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship, valued at $1,995 (USD), will be awarded to 1 chosen applicant every year from Animal Behavior College. To apply for the scholarship, all applicants must meet our enrolling student requirements, all scholarship terms and conditions and submit a 300–500-word essay. In this essay applicants are to tell us why you are passionate about exotic animals, what caused you to be interested in working in zoos, and how you can make a difference with your Zookeeper Assistant Certification from ABC. Submission of all essays are due by the deadline of March 31, 2022 via email to studentsatisfaction@animalbehaviorcollege.com.
This scholarship will grant the chosen future student an opportunity to pursue their passion by making a difference in animals’ lives. Working as a Certified Zookeeper Assistant gives you the opportunity to make a difference every day. Our curriculum consists of 10 stages covering a wide variety of topics essential for a zookeeper assistant including zoo biology, zookeeper requirements, animal husbandry, animal behavior, animal housing, recordkeeping, safety, and more.
If you are interested in applying for the scholarship or our offered programs, please check it out on our website www.animalbehaviorcollege.com or https://www.animalbehaviorcollege.com/zookeeper-assistant/ or at our ABC Facebook, ABC Instagram, or ABC Twitter profiles for more information.
Heather Rupe
Animal Behavior College
heather.rupe@animalbehaviorcollege.com
Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Scholarship - Animal Behavior College