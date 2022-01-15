Heating and Plumbing Company Stresses Importance of Having an Efficient Furnace During the Cold Months

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, a company based in Davenport, IA, is advising homeowners and other property owners in Davenport and neighboring areas to ensure that their home heating equipment, such as the furnace, are functioning properly. A great way to do that is to have a preventive maintenance schedule for furnace and other heating equipment in the home in order to minimize the risks of the furnace suddenly breaking down. But in case the furnace does break down, they can rely on Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC to troubleshoot the problem and provide the necessary furnace repair.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, says, “While there are many different benefits to preventative maintenance, there is one quote that always seems to ring true with our customers. Think of the heating in your home as you would your car. You wouldn’t drive your car 100,000 miles without changing the oil. Regular preventative maintenance will help you avoid costly repairs in the long run. We offer furnace preventative maintenance plans, which include an annual furnace check. Plus as a service partner, you have no after hours or weekend fees. There is also an option to combine all plumbing, heating, cooling maintenance programs.”

Service partners agreements offer a range of benefits. These include: priority service; no emergency service fees; high-performance tune up; 10 percent price off; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; reminders sent to service partners; service provided by professional and qualified technicians; and transferable agreement.

They offer a range of heating services for homes. These include: furnace repair and installation; annual heating system check; humidifier installation; boiler repair and installation; geothermal systems; steam heat; hot water heat; mini-splits (ductless); high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; zoning; and maintenance agreement (includes annual system check).

With regards to plumbing, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC provides a wide range of services. These include: water heater repair and installation; drain cleaning; sewer repair; camera inspection; shower drain repair; toilet repair and replacement; fixture replacements; sink repair; sump pump repair and replacement; battery backup systems; on demand (tankless) water heaters; remote monitoring and flood alarms; leak repair; and maintenance agreement (includes annual plumbing inspection).

With the cold winter months, hot water is a necessity in the home. No hot water throughout the home is a common problem, which means that the water heater is not functioning properly. That is why Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC can be contacted 24 hours a day at any day of the week in case of such emergencies. The experts at Northwest Plumbing are all well-versed in both conventional and tankless water heaters. It is also advisable to call on the professionals when noticing a water heater leak.

And just like with the furnace and other heating equipment, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also provides a service partner agreement to ensure preventive maintenance for plumbing systems in the home. This will include a yearly plumbing inspection and because the client is a service partner, there will be no extra charge for weekend or after hours service.

Meanwhile, financing options are also available through their partner, GreenSky. This can be used to finance an HVAC project and it comes with no interest if paid in full within 12 months. These financing agreements from GreenSky are federally insured and does not discriminate based on color, race, national origin, sex, or familial status.

Established in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has grown into one of the leading providers of residential plumbing, heating and cooling services in the Quad City area and surrounding areas. At present, they offer their services to the Quad Cities, composed of Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline and Rock Island, Illinois, and the neighboring areas in Henry, Scott, Rock Island, Cedar, Clinton, and Muscatine counties.

Homeowners and other property owners who require furnace and plumbing services can check out the Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday.

