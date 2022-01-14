Texas Wins Three Deal Of The Year Awards From Business Facilities

TEXAS, January 14 - January 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas received three Deal of the Year awards from Business Facilities magazine, recognizing the Lone Star State's exceptional economic environment for corporate relocations, expansions, and new projects.

The 2021 Deal of the Year Silver Award was awarded to the Taylor Economic Development Corporation for Samsung's new $17 billion manufacturing facility. Texas also took home two 2021 Impact Awards which were awarded to the Lubbock Economic Alliance for its new Leprino Foods Facility and the Sherman Economic Development Corporation for Texas Instruments' potential $30 billion investment.

"Texas continues to be a powerhouse for business, innovation, and investment, and we are proud that local economic development corporations in Taylor, Lubbock, and Sherman have been recognized by Business Facilities for their hard work and dedication over the past year," said Governor Abbott. "These awards reflect the world-class business climate, exceptional workforce, low regulatory environment, and state-of-the-art infrastructure that make 'Made In Texas' such a powerful brand. I look forward to future projects this year ― and the years to come ― as we continue to unleash the full economic might of the Lone Star State."

