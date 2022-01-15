Explore Year-Round Fun Outdoors in 2022

January 14, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is hosting a year-round activity with chances to win prizes for going outside and playing BINGO in 2022.

The 2022 Go Outdoors BINGO activity has a total of four BINGO cards–one for each season–with five chances to win! Each season, a new BINGO card will be posted online. Each card will highlight new, seasonal activities. To participate, submit photos engaging in any five activities on the BINGO card.

The annual activities are sponsored by the South Dakota State Parks as a larger marketing effort to encourage everyone to visit their local parks.

“The 2022 Year-Round Fun theme reminds us that parks, along with nature, are always open and ready for us to explore, not just in the summer,” said GFP marketing coordinator, April Larson. “South Dakota State Parks are open year round! This includes multiple camping and lodging accommodations, facilities like shower houses that are kept open as long as weather allows, and roads and trails that are plowed where possible.”

Contact the park directly to check their status before arrival.

The 2022 Go Outdoors BINGO activity ends Nov. 30, 2022. Each season a winner will receive a seasonal outdoor item and a two-night stay at a South Dakota State Park. In December, a grand prize winner will receive an Ultimate South Dakota State Park Experience, which includes a 2023 annual State Park Entrance License, two tickets to experience the 2023 Governor’s Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park, along with a two-night stay during the Roundup.