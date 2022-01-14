Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Slater Bayliss to the Florida Prepaid College Board

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Slater Bayliss to the Florida Prepaid College Board.

Slater Bayliss

Bayliss, of Tallahassee, is a Partner at The Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners. He has served on numerous boards including as Chair of TreeHouse, Chair of The Florida Sports Charitable Foundation, Maverick PAC and The Florida Coalition for Capital. Bayliss earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and his master’s degree from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###